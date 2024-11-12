iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.69 and a 12-month high of $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

