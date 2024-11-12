iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First National Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Trust Co owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $58,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IJR opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $111.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

