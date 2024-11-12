iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $601.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $440.41 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.96 and its 200-day moving average is $553.79. The stock has a market cap of $519.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

