iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $574.96 and a 200 day moving average of $553.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $440.41 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

