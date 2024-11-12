iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $601.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.26 and its 200-day moving average is $553.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $440.41 and a 52 week high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

