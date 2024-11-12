iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 172.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,636 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

