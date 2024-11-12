iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.