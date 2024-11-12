iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 250.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.90 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

