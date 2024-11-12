Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.00 and last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 5814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.38.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.25. The company has a market cap of $504.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Investors Title by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

