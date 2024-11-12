Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial makes up about 3.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.43% of Triumph Financial worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

TFIN stock opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.80. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.