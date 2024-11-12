Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $185.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $185.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

