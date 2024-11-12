Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,332 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5,321.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 684.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 107,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

