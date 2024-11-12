Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $34,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,132,000 after acquiring an additional 324,887 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.46. 485,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

