Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.33 and last traded at $105.33, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.10.
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $998.08 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
