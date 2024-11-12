Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 1,724 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,499,000 after buying an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:CALF opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

