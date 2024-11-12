International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $704.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 113.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1,277.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

