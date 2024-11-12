Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $17.50 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

