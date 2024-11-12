Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells 5,886 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $942,054.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,635,810.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of THG stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.04. 200,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.32 and a fifty-two week high of $164.54.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

