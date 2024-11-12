Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Sells 23,238 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen M. Shanahan sold 23,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $293,495.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,735.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,747. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $191.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

GLDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

