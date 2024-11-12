Insider Buying: Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) insider Simon Green purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$10,900.00 ($7,171.05).

Clover Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

Clover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Clover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Clover Company Profile

Clover Corporation Limited engages in the business of manufacturing, refining, and sale of tuna oil and encapsulated products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) tuna oils under the Nu-Mega HiDHA brand name for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; and cold pressed and refined tuna oils under the Ocean Gold brand name.

Featured Stories

