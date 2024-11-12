INCA Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

INCA Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215,787 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises 5.0% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,346,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 640,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.6 %

ITUB opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.