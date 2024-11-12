IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.14.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
NYSE:IEX opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
