IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

