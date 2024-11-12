Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.100-15.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.8 billion-$158.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.4 billion.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $287.24 and a one year high of $421.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.99 and a 200-day moving average of $364.77. The company has a market cap of $405.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.