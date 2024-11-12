Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

HLLY stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.45. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Holley had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

