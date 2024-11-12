Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) vs. TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Head to Head Review

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TORM and Himalaya Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 1 1 0 2.50 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

TORM presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.68%. Given TORM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TORM is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

TORM has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

TORM pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TORM pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TORM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TORM and Himalaya Shipping”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $1.63 billion 1.19 $648.27 million $7.73 3.08 Himalaya Shipping $83.35 million 3.46 $1.51 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 43.81% 34.97% 20.52% Himalaya Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TORM beats Himalaya Shipping on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

