High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HITI. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of HITI opened at $2.65 on Friday. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $213.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. High Tide had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in High Tide in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

