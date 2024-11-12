Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $157.30. 61,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,676. The firm has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.68. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

