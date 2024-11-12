Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $202.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average of $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $158.46 and a twelve month high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.