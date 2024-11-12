Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.7 %
Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
