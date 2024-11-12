Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,911,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,311,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

