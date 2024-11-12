Head-To-Head Review: H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO)

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murano Global Investments and H World Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.30 -$8.71 million N/A N/A H World Group $3.08 billion 3.89 $575.00 million $1.64 22.41

H World Group has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H World Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Murano Global Investments and H World Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A H World Group 16.32% 29.32% 6.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of H World Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of H World Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Murano Global Investments and H World Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 0.00 H World Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

H World Group has a consensus target price of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.07%. Given H World Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H World Group is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Summary

H World Group beats Murano Global Investments on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. H World Group Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

