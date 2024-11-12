Head to Head Review: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Osisko Development and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centerra Gold 0 2 3 0 2.60

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.42%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -831.24% -6.20% -4.65% Centerra Gold 8.31% 10.34% 7.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Osisko Development and Centerra Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $21.73 million 7.47 -$134.73 million ($1.58) -1.04 Centerra Gold $1.09 billion 1.20 -$81.28 million $0.48 12.92

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Osisko Development on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

