Head-To-Head Contrast: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) vs. Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ATN International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -4.79% 0.52% 0.18% Crexendo 2.09% 9.09% 7.30%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ATN International and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ATN International and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 1 1 3.50 Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.33%. Crexendo has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.34%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Crexendo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATN International and Crexendo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $762.22 million 0.44 -$14.54 million ($2.72) -8.18 Crexendo $53.20 million 2.65 -$360,000.00 $0.03 175.73

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crexendo beats ATN International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

