HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLRX. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 65.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.