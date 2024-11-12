HC Wainwright Expects Higher Earnings for Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Newpark Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 114.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

