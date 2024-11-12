HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,466.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,466.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,929.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,209 shares of company stock valued at $12,559,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after buying an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,654,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,533,000 after buying an additional 701,350 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

