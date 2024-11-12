Harbour Investments Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 20.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 30.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 278.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $358.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.