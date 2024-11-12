Harbour Investments Inc. Has $5.14 Million Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.17% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,645,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

BATS BUFF opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

