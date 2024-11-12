Harbour Investments Inc. Has $36.80 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 37,491 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,681.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 184,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.08 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $391.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

