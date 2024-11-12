Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,196 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth $519,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 386,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 182,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $39.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

