Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 58,638 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,638 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $31,505,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

