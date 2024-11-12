Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 45,642 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 95,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $37.17.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

