Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 2,081 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $146,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $550.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.28 and its 200-day moving average is $505.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $402.82 and a 52-week high of $551.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

