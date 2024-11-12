Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 27,022 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

