Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. 1,972,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 77.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

