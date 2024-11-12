Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CFO Marc T. Pangburn Buys 3,500 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,469.61. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,088. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 93.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 77.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

