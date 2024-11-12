Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives $21.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th.

NYSE HG opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $107,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $156,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

