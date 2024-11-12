Guggenheim Lowers Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $8.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s current price.

GTN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 645,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,502. The stock has a market cap of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.49 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,408,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,990 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 232.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 568,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 506,106 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

