GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,419 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $610,040,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,663,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,073,000 after buying an additional 346,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 106.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,828,000 after acquiring an additional 333,782 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.04.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $410.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $169.02 and a 1 year high of $412.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.