GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 180.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of DLocal worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in DLocal by 1,124.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 50.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

DLocal Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. DLocal’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.